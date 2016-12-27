Be wise, don't advertise: thieves watching curbs for empty gift boxes

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - You've opened the boxes and most likely put the new TV, gaming system, coffee maker or other goods in their new spots. The next thing to do - clear out the boxes and take them to the curb right?

Not so fast, experts warn.

One family's recycling can become a thieves' reward.

“It attracts people with malicious intentions,” Chris Reeg says, who’s visiting his parents in Atlantis.

It's an unintended invitation for bad guys to look inside your home to see what was under your tree.

"I think it's a bad idea for them to advertise what they just got,” Reeg says.

The big gift this year at for the Reeg’s was an $1,800 dollar Jura automatic coffee machine. It brews freshly ground coffee in just seconds.

"We were really disappointed with our old coffee maker so we decided to get a top of the line, new coffee maker,” Reeg says.

Chris will make sure he doesn't make the same mistake these people made by showing off their Christmas score.

Experts say to keep it out of sight and folded up, limit it's time outside, and bag it if you can.

"It's very easy to do,” Reeg says. “It probably takes an extra ten seconds of thought versus just bringing it out the day after Christmas."

