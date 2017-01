A 26-year-old suburban West Palm Beach man is facing multiple charges after the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said he pointed an AK-47 at a 5-year-old child and another woman.

Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Dec. 19 in the 3600 block of Cherokee Ave. near an apartment complex.

The sheriff's office report says the suspect, Benjamin Lucky Bird, pointed the weapon at a woman and the child during an argument.

The woman said she fled the scene in her vehicle, ducking her head in fear of being shot.

Bird faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse and carrying an unlicensed concealed weapon.