Palm Beach County is now offering a new way to receive emergency alerts.



It’s called AlertPBC and those who opt in will receive notifications through phone call, text or email.



These notifications pertain to “imminent threats to health and safety.”



Those who register can choose from which cities they want to receive public safety notifications.



Countywide alerts are automatically sent to everybody.



To sign up for AlertPBC, go to www.readypbc.com.