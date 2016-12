UPDATE:

Three suspects face charges in connection with the break-in and theft.

Demetrious Robinson, James Bass and Rashawn Clem face charges of burglary and grand theft.

PBSO booking records indicate Bass and Robinson are in custody. It's unclear if Clem is in custody.



EARLIER STORY

Derrick Dorsett opened up Kangaroo House Subs and More to help those in need.

Now, just days before Christmas, he’s not sure he will be able to pay next month’s rent let alone help the homeless.

In surveillance video he says you can clearly see three men dumping a jar filled with money into a box. That money was specifically earmarked to help the homeless.

“Whoever came in, they could have gotten something to eat. I would have fed them,” said Dorsett.

Dorsett opened the sub shop about a year ago to help fund his non-profit organization God’s Loving Hands Feeding the Homeless Inc. However, that help has been put on hold.

Dorsett said the thieves made off with nearly $5,000 and some electronics.

“We can’t even do our work. I don’t even know whether well be able to pay our rent for the month of January,” said Dorsett.

Dorsett has set up a donation account at Wells Fargo and a GoFundMe account.