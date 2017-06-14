Mounts Botanical Garden opens 'Windows on the Floating World'

The Mounts Botanical Garden in suburban West Palm Beach is debuting a brand new expansion.

Called "Windows on the Floating World," it features a series of platforms that give the illusion of walking on water.

The new garden opens to the public June 18 and is designed as an educational space.

"One of the important elements of this new garden is its ability to be a place of learning and education for school children for adults to better understand the wetland ecosystems,” said a spokeswoman for the project.

Mounts Botanical Garden, located at 531 N Military Trail, suggests a $5 donation per person for non-members.