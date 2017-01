A $2,000 reward is now being offered to anyone who has information about an animal slaughter in Loxahatchee.

A property owner found parts of his 1,500 lb. Brangus bull on New Year’s Day. A saw, raincoats and a pallet were nearby.

A concerned resident is now offering the reward to anyone who gives the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office a tip that leads to an arrest and conviction.

The incident happened at the intersection of Marie Court and Dennis Street.

Anyone with information should call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800.458.TIPS.