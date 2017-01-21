Communites rally in support of family left behind after single father was killed in a crash

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. - The Loxahatchee, Acreage and Royal Palm Beach communities are rallying together in one family's time of tragedy.

Dozens participated in a barbeque fundraiser on Friday to help the family of a single father who was killed in a crash in The Acreage.

Tim Musa, owner of Blue Smoke BBQ, says he never knew Scardina, but learned about his crash on a community Facebook page called "The Acreage Speaks." He organized the fundraiser after learning Scardina left behind two little boys and a family in need of financial help.

"God gave me the ability to be good at smoking meat," Musa said. "I figured I could do something to help them out."

Musa bought 142 racks of ribs and began barbequeing at midnight. He made an announcement on Facebook asking people to donate at least $15.00 per rack of spare ribs.

"I haven't had one $15.00 sale yet, "Musa said Friday afternoon.

He said everyone who came by was donating more, and many of them were strangers.

Musa is smoking ribs for donations until about 9:00 p.m. Friday night. He plans to offer more Saturday morning and afternoon, until he sales out. He's selling the ribs at 16389 Okeechobee Boulevard in Loxahatchee.