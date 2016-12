A lottery ticket sold in suburban Lake Worth will result in some nice holiday spending cash for someone.

According Florida Lottery officials, a winning Fantasy 5 ticket for Monday’s drawing was sold at a Publix located at 5970 South Jog Rd.

There were two winners in Monday’s Fantasy 5 drawing. The other winning ticket was sold at an Exxon Food Mart located at 16700 NW 17th Ave. in Miami Gardens.

The winners will split a jackpot of $97,955.66 after picking all five numbers correctly.

The numbers for Monday’s jackpot were 13-26-30-33-36.