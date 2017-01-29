PBSO: One person shot after early morning altercation in Lantana

Charlie Keegan
7:34 AM, Jan 29, 2017
LANTANA, Fla. - An early morning altercation led to a man being shot, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the Mobil gas station on Hypoluxo and Seacrest near Lantana at about 3:00 a.m. Sunday.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said paramedics took one person to a hospital, but their condition wasn’t immediately available.

A deputy on scene said the public is not in danger, but there was no official notice on whether deputies arrested a suspect. 

