LANTANA, Fla. - A mother and child were transported to the hospital after their vehicle overturned Friday morning on Interstate 95 southbound in Lantana.

The rollover crash was reported at 6:25 a.m. just north of the Lantana Road exit.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the woman and baby got out of the vehicle on their own.

Paramedics took both the mother and child to JFK Medical Center. Both are expected to be OK.

All lanes of traffic are open.

The cause of the wreck has not been released.

The car is now on a tow truck. Scene on sb I95 at Lantana Rd. should clear shortly. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/a4cSO6ULWe — Charlie Keegan (@CKeeganWPTV) December 30, 2016