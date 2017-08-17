UPDATE: Turner was located safely, PBSO said.

EARLIER:

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing/endangered adult.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Tommie Lee Turner. Tommie, DOB: 1/15/35, walked away from his residence in the 800 block of North C Street, Lake Worth, at 6:00 am this morning and has not been seen or heard from since.

Tommie has on set of Alzheimer’s. He is considered to be a Missing and Endangered Adult.

If anyone should come into contact with Tommie Lee Turner they are urged to contact PBSO Dispatch at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.