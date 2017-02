A man tried but failed to rob a Wells Fargo Bank in Lake Worth Thursday, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The attempted hold-up happened at the branch in the 100 block of North Dixie Highway just before 5:30 p.m.

The suspect was seen leaving on foot after the unsuccessful attempt.

He's described as a white man in his late 20s or early 30s and about 6' to 6' 2" tall.

He has a thin build, long black hair, goatee and wore black sunglasses. He was also wearing a Miami Heat hat and a shirt with the words 'Black History' on it.

He also has a tear drop tattoo under both eyes.

If you have any information please call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.