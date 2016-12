LAKE WORTH, Fla. -- A Lake Worth family lost their home to a fire at the Lago Palma Mobile Home Park on Lisa Lane in Lake Worth on Christmas Eve.

First arriving Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews found a fully engulfed mobile home with all of the occupants outside.

The fire was fully extinguished, but the family lost their home and belongings, including their holiday gifts.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Station 32 is in the process of gathering some gifts so the family can still exchange gifts on Christmas morning despite the losses they suffered.