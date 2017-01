LAKE WORTH, Fla. - Animal Care and Control is investigating a case of a decapitated goat found Thursday night in a sandy beach area on the southeast side of the Lake Worth Bridge.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a deputy found the body of a 50-pound goat around 10:30 p.m. covered with a blanket.

The goat’s head had been removed and was placed in a basket or bucket.

Animal Care and Control responded Friday morning to investigate further, but the goat's body was no longer at the location.

They believe the goat was either taken out by the tide or possibly removed by someone.