LAKE WORTH, Fla. - Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to a duplex fire in Lake Worth Friday evening.

Officials say the incident happened at 10:10 p.m. on the 4000 block of Gulfstream Rd.

First arriving crews reported a fully involved duplex and quickly started a fire attack.

Firefighters searched the two homes and performed primary and secondary searches to confirm both homes were unoccupied.

Three occupants and one dog were home when this fire occurred but they were able to get out, unharmed. The Red Cross has been called to assist them.

The family from the second duplex arrived during firefighting operations and did not require Red Cross assistance, officials said.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gulfstream Cmd *update2* fire out, 3 occupants displaced, @SFLRedCross called to assist them — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) December 31, 2016

Gulfstream Cmd *update* fire under control, primary searches have been completed — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) December 31, 2016