PBSO investigates possible murder-suicide

GREENACRES, Fla. - Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide.

According to a PBSO spokesperson, shortly after 5:30 p.m., a male called PBSO dispatch asking that help be sent to a residence in the 6200 block of Adriatic Way in Greenacres.

When deputies arrived, they found a deceased female alone in the home.

A short time after, Riviera Beach Police Department advised they were investigating a male that jumped to his death from the Blue Heron bridge into the water near Phil Foster Park.

PBSO detectives, Crime Scene Investigators, and Riviera Police Officers are currently investigating these two incidents which appear to be related.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as more information becomes available.

We are working what appears to be a murder/suicide. We responded to a plea for help at 6200 blk of Adriatic Way, we found a deceased woman. pic.twitter.com/iSGEZtuUu0 — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) January 31, 2017