GREENACRES, Fla. - UPDATE:

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Friday morning that Armando Zuniga returned home safely.

EARLIER STORY:

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing, possibly endangered Greenacres boy.

Armando Zuniga, 12, was last seen Thursday at 1 p.m. He left his residence in the 100 block of Treasure Lane in Greenacres and has not been seen or heard from since.

Armando is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 105 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black hat and shoes.

If anyone should come into contact with Armando Zuniga they are urged to contact 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency