Frontier adds flights from Philadelphia to PBIA for spring break

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Spring breakers looking to escape the winter blues and enjoy some South Florida sunshine will have some new options starting in March.

Frontier Airlines will offer new service from Philadelphia to Palm Beach International Airport four times a week.

Flights will be offered Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday beginning March 13 and ending April 19.

Below is a summary of the new service:

WEST PALM BEACH (PBI) – PHILADELPHIA (PHL)

F9 1034 Leave PBI: 11:10 a.m. Arrive PHL: 1:54 p.m.

F9 1035 Leave PHL: 7:25 a.m. Arrive PBI: 10:22 a.m.

Aircraft: A319



During spring break, Frontier said they will offer more than 50 daily departures throughout the United States to West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Miami, Orlando, Punta Gorda and Tampa.

Frontier already has daily flights to PBIA from Trenton, N.J., Chicago-O’Hare three times a week and Denver four times a week.