Friday last day to apply for Choice Programs at Palm Beach County schools

Friday is the last day in Palm Beach County to apply for a seat in one of the school district’s 300-plus School Choice and career programs.

Students and parents can apply for up to two programs.

The district’s choice program offerings include STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math), Dance and Theater, Culinary, Construction and Cyber Security.

Applications for Arts programs at Alexander W. Dreyfoos Jr. School of the Arts, Bak Middle School of the Arts, Boynton Beach High School’s arts programs and The Conservatory School @ North Palm Beach Symphony Orchestra program for grades 6-8 were due Dec. 2, 2016. Those four programs require an audition as part of the selection process.

Parents are encouraged to apply online, it gives parents priority access to lottery results when they are released in the spring.

Late applications will be accepted after Jan. 27.

However, they will not be included in the March 2017 Choice lottery and will be entered after all applicants in the wait pool have been assigned.

Choice applications are accepted at www.mypbchoiceapp.com. For program descriptions and other information about Choice programs, visit the Department of Choice and Career Options at www.palmbeachschools.org/choiceprograms.