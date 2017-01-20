Former child protective investigator arrested

A former Florida Department of Children and Families child protective investigator is facing charges of falsifying records.

Investigators said 38-year-old Matthew James Wilcox was assigned to a case in West Palm Beach in 2015.

In his report he wrote that he visited and interviewed a child victim at the West Palm Hospital, but the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said that investigators determined that he never made that visit in person. The investigation said he only spoke to hospital staff by phone.

Wilcox turned himself into the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Friday and was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.