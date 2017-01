A mobile home caught fire in suburban West Palm Beach Sunday afternoon.

It happened in the 4000 block of Sunnyside Drive.

First responders found a light haze from the roof of the residence and trees near a powerline on fire.

According to witnesses, a transformer blew.

FPL said a tree or branch damaged electrical equipment causing 16 customers to lose power.

There were no reports of injuries, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.