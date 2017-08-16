Driver crashes into 3 power poles in Manalapan

Andrew Ruiz
4:38 AM, Aug 16, 2017
5:52 AM, Aug 16, 2017

Andrew Ruiz, Twitter
MANALAPAN, Fla. - Most of the power is back on for residents in Manalapan after a driver crashed into three utility poles early Wednesday morning.

Police said the driver of a blue van, whose name has not been released, crashed into three poles along Ocean Boulevard around 1:30 a.m.

Just after 4 a.m., power crews were still working to replace a couple power poles taken out by the van. One lane of Ocean Boulevard is blocked while crews finish repairing the utility lines. 

Police haven't said if the driver was charged. 

