MANGONIA PARK, Fla. - Boxing promoter Don King was in the holiday spirit Tuesday, giving away hundreds of turkeys to those less fortunate.

King was handing out the birds Tuesday morning in Mangonia Park. Stops in Deerfield Beach and Miami were also on his schedule.

Social service agencies selected the families and individuals who received the turkeys.

"If you live together, work together, pray together, we can stay together and we can co-exist together and that's what I'm trying to prove that we can keep on going," King said.

King has been giving away turkeys for more than 50 years.