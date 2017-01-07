Deputies 'vigilant' at Palm Beach International

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is making itself visible at Palm Beach International Airport in the wake of the shooting Friday at Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport.

K-9 officers are at the airport to ensure the safety of the public.

The sheriff’s office say deputies are being ‘vigilant.’

Some flights to Fort Lauderdale have been diverted to PBI.

Steve and Linda Potter were scheduled to arrive in Fort Lauderdale on a flight from LaGuardia Airport. They were diverted to PBI. They expressed sadness about the shooting and called the incident ‘scary.’

If you are flying, you are urged to check with your airline to make sure your flight has not been canceled or delayed.

Some flights arriving and departing out of PBIA delayed or cancelled.@WPTV pic.twitter.com/sqzB7lxvRa — Tania Rogers (@TaniaRogerswptv) January 6, 2017