WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Dalia Dippolito is in court Thursday for a hearing regarding trial transcripts and costs.

Her retrial in December ended in a mistrial after the six jurors were split -- three found her guilty and three found her not guilty.

Dippolito's attorney said Jan. 10 they will not seek a change of venue for her third trial.

On Jan. 20, a judge said her third trial in the case will begin on June 2.

