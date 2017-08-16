Faulty electrical wiring causes Lake Park laundromat fire

WPTV Webteam
5:41 AM, Aug 16, 2017
6:42 AM, Aug 16, 2017

Faulty electrical wiring caused a fire at a laundromat in Lake Park.

At 3:07 a.m., crews responded to the fire at Coin Laundry located at 1306 10th St.   

When crews arrived, they found a fire inside the laundromat and extinguished it.

Capt. Albert Borroto said firefighters from Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue kept the fire from spreading to an adjacent auto supply store.

No one was hurt, but pictures from fire rescue show heavy damage inside the business.

