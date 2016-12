UPDATE: The child who was pulled from the water on Friday has passed away, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

---------

Divers pulled a child from the water in suburban West Palm Beach Friday afternoon, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The scene unfolded around 4:15 p.m. behind the Waverly Apartments in the 1300 block of Summit Pines Boulevard.

Bystanders told arriving first responders that a child had disappeared in water behind the complex.

Fire rescue divers began an extensive search and eventually found the child who was taken to a hospital, officials said.

Onlookers said the child had been in the water for up to 20 minutes.

A condition was not released.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

Paramedics found a boy in the lake at Summit Pines apts in suburban West Palm. Neighbors said you could hear the mothers screams for miles https://t.co/PcRhdcJYA2 — Charlie Keegan (@CKeeganWPTV) December 16, 2016