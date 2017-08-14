Summer vacation is now over for tens of thousands of kids.

Monday was the first day of school for many.

In Palm Beach County it was also the day to show off changes and improvements thanks, in part, to a penny sales tax.

The first stop for Palm Beach County Deputy Superintendent Dr. David Christiansen was Jaega Middle School in West Palm Beach. He was checking in on new principal Dr. Allen.

"You're returning home," said Christiansen to Dr. Anthony Allen.

Next stop was Hidden Oaks which has expanded to a K-8.

"First day of school is always so exciting," said Christiansen.

His third stop was Del Prado Elementary School in Boca Raton where this summer, sales tax money provided upgraded paving.

"The majority of our 187 schools are being touched by this tax referendum," said Christiansen.

Christiansen says the district will hold off for now on any more improvements until holiday break and next summer.