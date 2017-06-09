PALM SPRINGS, Fla. - Police are investigating a hit and run crash in Palm Springs between a vehicle and a scooter.

It happened around 5:20 a.m. Friday on 10th Avenue North near Manor Drive which is just west of Congress Avenue.

A man in his 30s was injured and flown by helicopter to St. Mary's Medical Center.

His condition was not released.

Police said they are looking for a late 90s model silver Honda Civic or Accord.

Police said it will be missing the right passenger side mirror, a headlight and wheel liner.

The driver was last seen heading south on Congress from the scene.

NEW: Palm Springs PD confirms they are looking for a silver Honda Accord or Civic involved in hit and run. Man in his 30s hit on scooter pic.twitter.com/ZQhKlotXA6 — Stephanie Susskind (@StephanieWPTV) June 9, 2017