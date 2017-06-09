Cloudy
Police investigate possible hit and run in Palm Springs
Car and motorcycle collide in Palm Springs.
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. - Police are investigating a hit and run crash in Palm Springs between a vehicle and a scooter.
It happened around 5:20 a.m. Friday on 10th Avenue North near Manor Drive which is just west of Congress Avenue.
A man in his 30s was injured and flown by helicopter to St. Mary's Medical Center.
His condition was not released.
Police said they are looking for a late 90s model silver Honda Civic or Accord.
Police said it will be missing the right passenger side mirror, a headlight and wheel liner.
The driver was last seen heading south on Congress from the scene.
NEW: Palm Springs PD confirms they are looking for a silver Honda Accord or Civic involved in hit and run. Man in his 30s hit on scooter pic.twitter.com/ZQhKlotXA6
Scooter up on tow truck, scene clearing any minute. CALL Palm Springs PD if you have any info! @WPTV @FOX29WFLX @wptvtraffic pic.twitter.com/4YiIcAt4ni