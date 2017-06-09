Car and scooter collide in Palm Springs; police investigating as a hit and run

7:30 AM, Jun 9, 2017
12:50 PM, Jun 9, 2017

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. - Police are investigating a hit and run crash in Palm Springs between a vehicle and a scooter.

It happened around 5:20 a.m. Friday on 10th Avenue North near Manor Drive which is just west of Congress Avenue.

A man in his 30s was injured and flown by helicopter to St. Mary's Medical Center.

His condition was not released.

Police said they are looking for a late 90s model silver Honda Civic or Accord.

Police said it will be missing the right passenger side mirror, a headlight and wheel liner.

The driver was last seen heading south on Congress from the scene.

