Area events celebrate life, legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

On Monday, South Florida is celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with multiple events scheduled in our area to recognize the work of the civil rights leader.

RELATED: Test your knowledge of MLK Day

Festivities kicked off in Riviera Beach over the weekend with a parade honoring King.

From 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday, Saint Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Lake Worth is hosting a unity interfaith breakfast.

From noon to 3 p.m., the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County is throwing a big celebration at Currie Park in West Palm Beach.

At 5 p.m. in Lake Worth, a candlelight march with go from the City Hall to the cultural center. The public is invited to attend.

Also, there will be a commemorative program and rededication of the MLK Memorial Fountain at the Cultural Plaza in Lake Worth at 5:30 p.m.

Students at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton have the day off with many of them are expected to participate in a day of community service.

FULL LIST OF EVENTS

West Palm Beach:

* 7:30 a.m. The Martin Luther King Coordinating Committee hosts its annual breakfast at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. Tickets are $45 on a first come, first served basis.

* Noon Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County hosts a celebration and awards presentation at Currie Park. The event will feature a presentation of Jewish Federation’s Tikkun Olam OneWorld Service Award to local community leaders for their commitment to socially conscious initiatives.

Lake Worth:

* 7:30 a.m. Unity Interfaith Breakfast at St Andrew's Lutheran Church

* 4:30 p.m. Civil Rights Song Fest at the Steps of Lake Worth City Hall

* 5 p.m. Candlelight March Begins at Lake Worth City Hall at 5 p.m.

* 5:30 p.m. MLK Commemorative Program and Rededication of MLK Memorial Fountain at the Cultural Plaza

* 6 p.m. MLK Fellowship Dinner at St Andrew's Episcopal Church

Boynton Beach:

* 7:30 a.m. Day of service. Volunteers will meet at the Ezell Hester Community Center. From there, they will branch out into the community to restore homes of senior citizens.

Friday, Jan 20. 6 p.m. Music on the Rocks concert at Ocean Avenue Amphitheater featuring Spread the Duve.

Delray Beach:

* 1:30 p.m. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Walk. Meet at the Delray Beach Community Center, march to Pompey Park. Expected to take 45 minutes.

* 6 p.m. MLK Heroes of Delray. The Arts Garage and Auroras Voice will honor volunteers, donors, city staff who live out Dr. King’s legacy. Purchase tickets here: heroes-of-delray.eventbrite.com

Boca Raton:

* 7:30 a.m. Community Breakfast at Ebenezer Baptist Church

* 9:30 a.m. Ceremony and Awards presentation at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Monument, near Glades Rd and Dixie HWY.

* 11 a.m. March from the monument to Sanborn Square, where a celebration will continue until 2:00 p.m.



Florida Atlantic University is hosting the following events this week:

* MLK Day of Service

Monday, Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Grand Palm Room, Student Union

FAU students and staff will participate in a day of community service in honor of King’s legacy. Students will be transported to various local service sites including animal welfare, youth development and hunger organizations.

* Tunnel Vision: A Sensory Experience

Tuesday, Jan. 17 through Friday, Jan. 20; sessions from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Majestic Palm Room, Student Union

Tunnel Vision is an immersion program that allows FAU students, faculty and staff to walk through scenarios of oppression and injustices. Learn how your attitude and behavior can affect others, and discover ways to help by listening, learning and speaking up. Tunnel tours begin every 30 minutes until 6 p.m.

* Religious Traditions of Social Justice

Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m.

Palmetto Palm Room, Student Union

The FAU community will explore how religion has played an important role in various social justice movements throughout history.

* My Struggle … Your Struggle

Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Arts & Letters Patio

The Black Student Union invites FAU students, faculty and staff to share their struggles and experiences through spoken word performances.

* MLK Diversity Address: Speaker Shaun King

Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Grand Palm Room, Student Union

The Office of Diversity and Multicultural Affairs proudly presents the 2017 MLK Diversity Address featuring Shaun King, social justice writer for the New York Daily News. This year’s theme is “I Have a Dream … but What Will Be My Legacy?,” which examines social justice issues that impact our daily lives. A reception will immediately follow the event.

The Many Colors of Civil Rights: Bayard Rustin

Thursday, Jan. 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Sago Palm Room, Student Union

The FAU community will share its thoughts on Bayard Rustin, a hidden leader in the Civil Rights Movement. Rustin was an adviser to King, and was the mastermind behind the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, one of the largest civil rights’ rallies in history.

Multicultural Assembly

Friday, Jan. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Live Oak D, Student Union

The Multicultural Assembly features student and community organizations that FAU students become involved with. Come out to learn, grow and get engaged.

Movie: ‘Southside with You’

Friday, Jan. 20 at 5 p.m.

Live Oak, Student Union

This film chronicles the blossoming romance between U.S. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during the summer of 1989. The romantic drama tells the story of their first date in Chicago’s South Side.

FAU campus in Jupiter

The following events will be held on FAU’s John D. MacArthur Campus, 5353 Parkside Dr., in Jupiter:

MLK Day of Service

Monday, Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Burrow, Student Union

FAU students and staff will participate in a day of community service in honor of King’s legacy. Students will be transported to the Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County for a service project.

MLK Diversity Address: Speaker Shaun King

Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

The Burrow, Student Union

*Event will be broadcast live from Boca Raton campus

The Office of Diversity and Multicultural Affairs proudly presents the 2017 MLK Diversity Address featuring Shaun King, social justice writer for the New York Daily News. This year’s theme is “I Have a Dream … but What Will Be My Legacy?,” which examines social justice issues that impact our daily lives. A reception will immediately follow the event.

Movie: ‘Southside with You’

Thursday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m.

AD 119

This film chronicles the blossoming romance between U.S. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during the summer of 1989. The romantic drama tells the story of their first date in Chicago’s South Side.

FAU’s Davie campus at 3200 College Ave.:

MLK Day of Service

Monday, Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oasis Lounge, Student Union

FAU students and staff will participate in a day of community service in honor of King’s legacy. Students will be transported to In Jacob’s Shoes for a service project.

MLK Diversity Address: Speaker Shaun King

Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Heritage Hall, Student Union

*Event will be broadcast live from Boca Raton campus

The Office of Diversity and Multicultural Affairs proudly presents the 2017 MLK Diversity Address featuring Shaun King, social justice writer for the New York Daily News. This year’s theme is “I Have a Dream … but What Will Be My Legacy?,” which examines social justice issues that impact our daily lives. A reception will immediately follow the event.