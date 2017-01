The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 93-year-old man who has severe dementia.

Theodore Frederick Fuller was last seen at 6:22 p.m. Sunday after PBSO said he walked away from his residence on Venus Avenue in suburban West Palm Beach and has not been seen or heard from since.

Fuller is 5 feet 6 inches and 155 pounds and last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

If anyone should come into contact with Fuller, they are urged to contact PBSO Dispatch at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.