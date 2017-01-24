$40,000 in jewelry stolen, woman sought by Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

Clear
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate this woman to question her about $40,000 in stolen jewelry.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is trying to track down the person whom they say stole $40,000 worth of jewelry from a suburban West Palm Beach home.
PBSO posted a photo on social media of a woman detectives want to talk to.
The sheriff's office says she has long, straight, reddish-brown hair and was wearing a peach shirt and white pants with black patches on both sides of her hips.
A tipster could earn a reward, according to the sheriff's office.
If you recognize her please call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
Hey you, you who stole $40k worth of jewelry 💍 from a home in WPB, we have you in camera. Only a matter of time now. RT for #Justice pic.twitter.com/9xAmuT9o8q— PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) January 24, 2017
