WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A 20-year-old Palm Beach County woman accused of second-degree murder waived her arraignment Tuesday where she would have been formally charged.

Instead, Melanie Eams will have it rescheduled in the next 30 days. The hearing will take place at the main courthouse in downtown West Palm Beach.

The 20-year-old is accused of stabbing her ex-boyfriend James Barry to death with a knife at his home in Loxahatchee after being broke up with her, before fleeing to Maryland.

She is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail without bond.