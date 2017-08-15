2 Palm Beach County men charged with patient brokering

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Two more Palm Beach County drug treatment center owners are facing patient brokering charges.

The state's sober homes task force arrested Nicholas Shawn Cirio, 38, of suburban West Palm Beach and 43-year-old Evan Rogelio Rodriguez of Tequesta.

Both men were booked at the Palm Beach County Jail on Aug. 11.

Cirio faces a $100,000 fine and 15 years in prison.

Rodriguez faces a $500,000 fine and up to 30 years in prison.