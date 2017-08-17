1 dead, 1 injured in Palm Springs stabbings

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. - Palm Springs police are investigating a double stabbing overnight that left one person dead and another injured.

The incident began as a possible home invasion in the 100 block of Pleasant Place at 12:20 a.m. Thursday.

Police said a homeowner and another resident arrived at the residence after getting food at a local restaurant.

When they arrived, they said an unknown man entered the back of the home and an argument ensued.

Police said the argument escalated, and the resident apparently grabbed the man and put him in a bear-hug hold.

According to the resident, at the two men struggled, the man stabbed him in the arm resulting in a non-life threatening wound.

The homeowner said during the struggle he retrieved an edged weapon from another room.

When the resident was stabbed and the two men separated, police said the homeowner apparently stabbed the home invader with the edged weapon.

According to victim statements, police said the man became somewhat docile and police were called to the scene.

Both of the stabbing victims were transported to St. Mary's Medical Center for treatment.

Police said the home invader, who has not been identified, later died from his wounds.