Tom Arnold claims he has 'Apprentice' video of Donald Trump saying 'every offensive, racist thing'

Tom Arnold, the True Lies actor/comedian who was once married to Roseanne Barr and has known Donald Trump for decades, claims he has a “Christmas video” of The Donald saying "every offensive, racist thing ever" from when the president-elect was the star of The Apprentice.

Apparently, the video is made up of controversial outtakes and was given to Arnold as a "funny" Christmas video.

During an interview on KIRO Radio’s Dori Monson, Arnold said: "It was him sitting in that chair saying the N-word, saying the C-word, calling his son a… just being so mean to his own children."

When he was asked why he hadn’t leaked the video earlier he said that the two editors and an associate producer who sent him the video: “They’re scared of his people, they’re scared they’ll never work again, there’s a $5 million confidentiality agreement.”

Since then Mark Cuban has said he would employ them for life to release the footage, which Arnold claims will come out soon.

Allegedly a writer at Vanity Fair is willing to go to prison to protect their anonymity. Arnold claims also that new Apprentice star Arnold Schwarzenegger’s agent and Hillary Clinton called him the Sunday before the election asking him to release the tapes that Arnold claims has been seen by hundreds of people.