Palm Beach County twins travel to Washington for inauguration

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Keelie and Rileigh Hanley are going to the President-elect Donald Trump's Inauguration.

The girls said they've grown up in a family that has a passion for politics.

"It was my grandpa that had an influence on my mother and had an influence on us. He ran for state legislature and in Pennsylvania, Keelie said.

The 15-year-old twins are used to holding signs in support for a candidate.

"It's such an opportunity for anyone especially someone our age. It's incredible, for anyone it would be amazing because we are part of history. Just witnessing that is going to be amazing," Rileigh said.

Think of the girls as news correspondents. Keelie, who writes for her Suncoast High School newspaper, will be keeping track of every detail.

Keelie says she's ready. "I am going to be taking pictures and I'm going to be writing about everything that I see."

”We have hand warmers, feet warmers jackets, we are definitely going to bundle up. We have some patriotic colors in there too," Rileigh added.

The twins will return to West Palm Beach on Sunday. Their time in D.C. will be printed in the school's newspaper next month.

