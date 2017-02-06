WPTV
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Featured
Weather
+
Radars
7 Day Forecast
Hurricane Survival Guide
Hurricane History
Steve's Ride
UV Index
Web Cams
Storm Team 5 Blog
Weather Alerts
Weagle's Weather Whys
Weather Videos
Money
+
ShopSmart
Money Headlines
Consumer Watchdog
Watchdog Wisdom
Privacy Protection
Don't Waste Your Money
Recalls
Dirty Dining
Financial Fitness Zone
Traffic
+
Traffic
Chopper 5
Traffic On Twitter
Gas Prices
Airports
News
+
Local
Political
Investigations
State
National
World
Good News
Crime/Safety
Science/Tech
DecodeDC
Impact 5
The NOW South Florida
Medical marijuana
Entertainment
+
Headlines
Celebrity
South Florida Fair
TV Listings
Watercooler
Comics
Horoscope
Crosswords
Sudoku
The List
Let's Ask America
Right This Minute
Me-TV
Sports
+
Sports Headlines
Olympics
College Hoops
Football Night in South Florida
Overtime
High School
FAU
Road To Rio
Dolphins
On The Water
Heat
Surfing
Videos
Life
+
Holidays
Back to School News
Simplemost
Health
Breast Cancer Awareness
Sunshine Babies
Community Calendar
Around Town
Ask Dr. Soria
Food/Recipes
Mr. Food Recipes
Holiday Toy Drive
Susan G. Komen Race For the Cure
Photos
+
YouReport Photos
Photo Galleries
Party People
Video
+
Latest Videos
WPTV Live Newscasts
U.S., Entertainment
WPTV On Youtube
What's On WPTV
Sports Videos
To The Point
Marketplace
+
Small Business Seminar
Flu Season
Making A Difference
In The Know
Jefferson Awards
About Us
+
Station Information
Contests
As Seen On 5
Advertise
Food For Families
Jobs
Contact Us
Staff Bios
Talent Request
WPTV History
Mobile
Comments
Support
Current
64°
Mostly clear
3-Day Forecast
HI: 79°
LO: 67°
HI: 78°
LO: 68°
HI: 80°
LO: 65°
More Weather
Traffic
current alerts
1
More Traffic
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
Tiffany CEO resigns after sales drop
CNN
7:06 PM, Feb 5, 2017
Share Article
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
NEW YORK (CNNMoney) -- Tiffany's top executive has resigned in the wake of lousy financial results.
CEO Frederic Cumenal will be temporarily replaced by board chairman and former CEO Michael Kowalski as the company looks for a successor.
Kowalski said in a news release Sunday that Tiffany has been "disappointed by recent financial results."
Cumenal's resignation comes weeks after the company reported that sales at its iconic Fifth Avenue store in New York City dropped 14% during the holiday season, compared to a year ago.
At the time, Tiffany said the drop was due "partly to post-election traffic disruptions." The store sits next to Trump Tower, the longtime residence for President Trump and his family.
Although Trump has moved into the White House since his inauguration last month, his wife and son have stayed in New York. Security at Trump Tower has been beefed up since the election.
The disruption at the Fifth Avenue location is a problem for Tiffany, since the flagship store accounts for about 10% of its overall sales.
In the holiday period, the company's overall sales were up only slightly from 2015. Strong demand from Japan and China wasn't enough to offset the weakness in the U.S. and sluggish sales in Europe.
Cumenal also said last month that he did not expect "any significant improvement in 2017," due to broader economic challenges facing the company.
Tiffany says it expects to report its full 2016 fiscal year results on March 17.
--CNNMoney's Paul R. La Monica contributed to this story.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story