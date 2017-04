San Bernardino elementary school shooting: 2 adults dead, 2 students critically injured

CALIFORNIA - A shooting inside an elementary school in San Bernardino, California on Monday morning was a murder-suicide, the city's police chief said.

Two adults are dead and two students are critically injured following the incident at North Park Elementary, which happened inside a classroom.

We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a class room. Two students have been transported to the hospital. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

The police chief also reported the suspect is "down." In an emailed alert, police said the shooter "died on location."

There was a large police response to the incident, the San Bernardino Police Department said.

Others in the school were taken to a high school for safety.

Students at nearby Cal State University San Bernardino were asked to shelter in place during the police response to the elementary school campus. Three schools in the San Bernardino City Unified School district, including North Park, were also locked down.