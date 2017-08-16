Presidents George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush condemn Trump's Charlottesville statements

In a joint statement Wednesday, former Presidents George H.W. Bush and his son, George W. Bush, condemned President Donald Trump's statements on the weekend violence by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"America must always reject racial bigotry, anti-Semitism and hatred in all forms. As we pray for Charlottesville, we are reminded of the fundamental truths recorded by that city's most prominent citizen in the Declaration of Independence: We are all created equal and endowed by our Creator with unalienable rights," the statement read in part.

More on this as it develops.

 

 

