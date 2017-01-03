President Obama's 'farewell' address to occur Jan. 10 in Chicago

Lauren Stephenson
7:23 AM, Jan 3, 2017

President Barack Obama will give his farewell address in the same place he gave his 2012 election night  victory speech . He'll  say goodbye  Jan. 10 at McCormick Place in Chicago. In  a note  posted on the White House website, Obama said he's just started writing the speech, which will be "a chance to say thank you." But we think we have an idea of what he'll say. The 44th president has already gotten sentimental about his eight years in office. In a  series of tweets  on New Year's Day, he reflected on what he believes to be his administration's greatest accomplishments. Among those are job growth, clean energy and the Affordable Care Act, also referred to as Obamacare. SEE MORE: Should We Expect Trump To Repeal Obama's Executive Actions On Day One? That health care legislation is especially important to Obama. He's spending one of his  last days in office  meeting with Democratic legislators to figure out how to stop President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican-led Congress from  repealing and replacing it. Obama also said his farewell address would "offer some thoughts on where we all go from here." That could give him another opportunity to give the new administration some subtle parting advice. "If we don't have a strong Transatlantic Alliance that's standing up for those things, we will be giving to our children a worse world. We will go backwards instead of forwards," Obama said at a  joint press conference  with German Chancellor  Angela Merkel  on Nov. 17. Obama said during his end-of-year  press conference  Dec. 16, "Our vulnerability to Russia or any other foreign power is directly related to how divided, partisan, dysfunctional our political process is." Obama will officially become a private citizen Jan. 20, when Trump is sworn in.

U.S. President Barack Obama and his daughter Sasha depart the White House before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn December 16, 2016 in Washington, DC. The first family is traveling to Hawaii to spend the Christmas and New Year holidays. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Copyright Getty Images

