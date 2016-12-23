Port St. Lucie teen dies after fall from water slide at closed water park in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wisconsin -- A Port St. Lucie teen has died after falling from a water slide at a water park that was closed for the season in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Dells Police Chief Daniel Hardman says three juveniles entered the Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park on Wednesday, December 21, 2016. The outdoor water park was closed for the season. The park is fenced and all gates were padlocked closed.

Chief Hardman says the three juveniles entered the restricted area and all three climbed the super structure of one of the water slides.

One of the juveniles used a plastic snow saucer as a sled to slide down the water slide.

Halfway down the slide, the teen got caught in accumulated snow on the slide and attempted to free himself.

During this time, Hardman says the boy slipped and fell approximately 35 feet onto the ground.

EMS paramedics were dispatched to the park at 10:22 p.m., where they attempted to resusitate the boy, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The family of the teen were guests at the Mt. Olympus Hotel Rome and were on scene shortly after the incident.

Family members have identified the victim as 16-year-old Addison Williams of Port St. Lucie.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family with funeral costs: https://www.gofundme.com/addison-reed-williams?ssid=848631986