Police kill 4 'terrorists' in operation near Barcelona

Four terrorists were killed early Friday in Cambrils, Spain, and a fifth person is in police custody, Catalan police tweeted. Authorities say there is an ongoing police operation, but the situation is under control.

It is unclear whether these suspects were involved in Thursday's attack, which killed 13 and injured nearly 100. Local police encouraged residents near the raid to stay inside.

The deadly terrorist attack took place Thursday afternoon in a popular tourist area of Barcalona. The suspect used a van to drive through the crowded streets and sidewalks full of pedestrians.

It was believed that the driver had gotten away from the attack before authorities arrived on the scene.