Two men were arrested this week after having sex on a display bed at a Bed Bath & Beyond in New Jersey while the store was open.

According to The Record — a newspaper in Woodland Park, New Jersey — the 28-year-old men each face several charges including lewdness after the Monday incident.

A Bed Bath & Beyond employee saw the men "engaged in a sex act" and called police, according to The Record. The identities of the suspects has not been revealed because at least one of them was found to be infected with scabies, meaning their identities are protected by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

Because scabies are highly contagious, the arresting officers were treated at a hospital and the booking station where the suspects were taken was fumigated.

A Bed Bath & Beyond spokesperson told The Record that the bed used in the sex act was "immediately pulled from the floor and discarded."

