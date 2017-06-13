Math teacher arrested for sexual contact with 3 male students

A 25-year-old high school math teacher in North Carolina faced a judge on Monday after she was accused of having sexual contact with three male students, WNCN-TV reported.

Erin Elizabeth McAuliffe has been charged with with three counts of sexual activity with a student and one count of indecent liberties with a minor. McAuliffe was served with a warrant on June 8.

McAuliffe was employed at Rocky Mount Preparatory School in Rock Mount, North Carolina. The incidents allegedly took place off the school's campus.

“We have been fully cooperative with local law enforcement during the course of their handling of this matter,” Rocky Mount Preparatory said in a statement to WNCN.

The alleged incidents involved two 17-year-old males, and a 16-year-old male. Police looked into the possible incidents after law enforcement was notified by school officials.

She posted a $20,000 bond following her arrest.

“I was really surprised,” parent Felicia Russel told WNCN. “I thought that women teachers were getting smarter and better.”