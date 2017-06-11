15-year-old boy arrested in connection with 10-year-old girl's killing

THORNTON, Colo. -- Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the killing of a 10-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday while walking in her neighborhood and was later found dead not too far from where she was last seen.
The 15-year-old, who police are not identifying because he's a juvenile, was arrested late Saturday night for investigation of first-degree murder in the death of Kiaya Campbell, according to the Thornton Police Department.
Thornton police spokesman Officer Victor Avila would not say whether the 15-year-old acquaintance Campbell was walking with is the teen who was arrested.
A day after the girl disappeared, 23 law enforcement agencies from across the state worked together by searching trails, open spaces and even bodies of water to find her. An AMBER Alert was also issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the police department even recruited public volunteers to help in the search.
During the investigation, police said they collected a "large amount of evidence" -- approximately more than 100 pieces -- according to Denver7 reporter Liz Gelardi. That evidence is still being sorted out and will be analyzed by investigators.
On Saturday, three hours before people gathered to pay their respects to the girl, Thornton police cordoned off the area where the 10-year-old’s body was found. Police tweeted that they wanted to again check the area with trained search dogs.
The 15-year-old was arrested at around 11:38 p.m. Saturday and was booked into the Adams County Juvenile Facility, police said.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Thornton Police tip line at (720) 977-5069.