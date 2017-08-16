Joe's Crab Shack abruptly closes more than 40 restaurants

Your favorite Joe's Crab Shack might not be open anymore.

The seafood restaurant chain has abruptly closed at least 41 locations across 19 states since Friday.

Among the reported closures includes every location in several states, including Indiana, Michigan and Oklahoma.

Click here to see a full list of Joe's Crab Shack locations that have closed, according to Consumerist.

RELATED: Joe's Crab Shack joins 'no tipping' movement

Clint Davis is a reporter for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis. Keep up to date with the latest news by following @ScrippsNational on Twitter.