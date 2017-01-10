The first Senate confirmation hearing of one of President-elect Donald Trump's picks for a federal cabinet position did not go quietly on Tuesday.

Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions — Trump's pick for U.S. Attorney General — was delivering his opening remarks before a committee of fellow U.S. Senators when several hecklers inside the room started yelling objections.

At least three people, including two men and a woman, were removed from the room by security as they continued to shout.

Those people weren't the only protestors present at Sessions' hearing. Two other men who were dressed in Ku Klux Klan garb were also removed from the proceedings.

Later, while Sen. Ted Cruz was questioning Sessions, a protestor shouted over the proceedings, calling Sessions a racist. Cruz responded by saying "You know, free speech is a wonderful thing."

JUST IN: Protesters disrupt Sessions confirmation hearing; @tedcruz: "You know, free speech is a wonderful thing." https://t.co/PZcFhBLdTd — CNN (@CNN) January 10, 2017

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.