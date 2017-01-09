'Hollyweed' sign prankster arrested in LA

Zachary Cole Fernandez was arrested on Monday by Los Angeles Police after he was accused of defacing the famous "Hollywood" sign to spell out "Hollyweed" on New Year's Day, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Times reported that Fernandez turned himself into authorities on Monday, and was was booked on a misdemeanor offense and released on $1,000 bail two hours later.

The letters were reportedly not damaged, but he will face a judge on Feb. 15 to answer to the charge.

Fernandez was allegedly seen at 3 a.m. New Year's Day scaling the sign's letter and carrying tarps.

“Pranks of this nature deplete the resources of our valuable public safety personnel, in both responding to the prank and in responding to the increased crowds and copycat attempts that these incidents generate," Los Angeles City Councilman David Ryu said in a statement to the LA Times.