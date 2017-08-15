Heather Heyer memorial service to be held Wednesday

A public memorial service for Heather Heyer, a counterprotester killed Saturday when a speeding car was driven into a crowd, will be held Wednesday morning in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Heyer's family is asking people who attend the service to wear something purple.

"She was an outspoken, outgoing, determined and passionate individual and had a special regard for social injustices and especially those concerning race relations," the venue holding the memorial said in a news release.

The marquee of the Paramount Theater, where the service will begin at 11 a.m., reads: "Lives lost but not forgotten Heather, Jay, Berke," including the first names of the state troopers who were killed in a helicopter crash later Saturday.

Heyer's family and friends said the 32-year-old paralegal dedicated her life to standing up for those she felt were not being heard.

"If you knew Heather, you would know that she loves everyone and all she wants is equality for everyone, no matter who you love, no matter what color you are," said close friend and co-worker Marissa Blair, who was with Heyer when she was killed.

Heather's father, Mark Heyer, said his daughter had strong convictions and was passionate about helping people.

"She died trying to bring about that purpose," he told CNN on Sunday. "She was always passionate about the beliefs she held, she had a bigger backbone than I did," he said.

Heather Heyer worked as a paralegal for a Charlottesville law firm, assisting clients through the bankruptcy filing process. The Miller Law Group said she had a wealth of knowledge and experience helping clients in the bankruptcy field.

Heyer was a Charlottesville native, and she spent her formative years in Ruckersville, about 15 miles to the northeast.

Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer will attend, he said Tuesday.